ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies this Monday with a slight chance for a passing rain shower this afternoon. West winds 10 - 20 MPH with highs in the middle 40′s. Clearing tonight with lows in the mid 20′s. 40′s remain in the forecast through Wednesday then a BIG drop in the temps heading into Thursday and Friday.

