4 arrested on drug charges after Belvidere search warrant

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere and Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit concluded a several month long investigation with the service of a search warrant in Belvidere on Monday.

The search warrant was executed in the 300 block of East Jackson Street in Belvidere. The investigation began with complaints and information from area residents concerning vehicle and foot traffic at the residence, according to the Belvidere - Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit.

During the execution of the search warrant; cocaine, four pounds of cannabis and money was seized. Investigators arrested four people on various drug charges. All four were taken to the Boone County Jail to await court appearances.

Juan Aguilera, 42, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Jayz Diaz, 21, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Diaz was also arrested for an unrelated Winnebago County warrant.

Luis Fernandez, 18, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Jaedan Aguilera, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The Belvidere - Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit encourages anyone having additional information regarding narcotic trafficking or other criminal activity to call the Belvidere - Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit at (815)544-2135 or Crimestoppers at (815) 547-7867.

