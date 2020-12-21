Advertisement

2 men dead after separate murders in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating after a 29-year-old man and 56-year-old man died following separate Sunday shootings.

At 1:05 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1000 block of Broadway for a gunshot victim. Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On Sunday at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Teal Lane for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Rockford Police Department.

These two incidents are unrelated and are both active and ongoing investigations, according to the Rockford Police Department. This makes for a total of 31 homicides in Rockford this year.

“We are at 31 homicides with 11 being charged,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

