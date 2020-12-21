$1.3M in grants given by Community Foundation Of Northern Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois announced the recipients of Community Grants for the 2020-21 program cycle.

In total, CFNIL committed more than $1.3 million for 67 projects, programs, and events operated by nonprofit organizations in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.

The grants were awarded in CFNIL’s Community Grants Program six focus areas: Arts & Humanities, Education, Health, Human Services, Sustainable Communities and Youth & Families.

The full report on 2020-21 Community Grants Program grant making can be found online. This report details each of the 67 awards made this cycle and the work that will be undertaken by each grantee as a result. The report also provides an overview of CFNIL’s grant making done in response to COVID-19, including more than $300,000 directly committed by CFNIL. This also includes partnerships with other local funders which resulted in more than one million dollars distributed to organizations, individuals and families across the region.

The 2020-21 Community Grants Program cycle continues CFNIL’s 67-year commitment to investment in northern Illinois through grant making. Learn more about the work of the Community Grants and other grant making programs of the Community Foundation here.

“The communities of Northern Illinois are incredibly fortunate to have a strong network of nonprofit organizations which provide so many services that improve quality of life in our region,” CFNIL President Dan Ross said. “In a year characterized by uncertainty and challenges these organizations have shown flexibility, resilience, and fierce commitment to their missions and their clients; we are proud that the Community Grants Program remained a stable source of support for our local nonprofits and are deeply grateful to donors past and present who make this grantmaking possible.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.