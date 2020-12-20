Advertisement

Screw City Jeeps holds car parade

Dozens of vehicles ditched tops, doors, and more to raise money for GiGi's Playhouse.
Dozens of vehicles ditched tops, doors, and more to raise money for GiGi's Playhouse.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The winter chill in the air made for the perfect setting as dozens of Stateline residents revved up for Jeep freeze 2020 on Saturday.

Decorated in their holiday finest, the Screw City Jeeps 815 naked car parade had many drivers removing doors, tops, and backs of their vehicles, all in the name of Gigi’s Playhouse.

Starting in the old Magna parking lot next to Don Carter Lanes, this socially distant celebration made its way across Rockford spreading cheer the whole trek.

“It’s great to see everyone get together,” Board member with GiGi’s Playhouse Scott Freeman said. “I had no idea that there were so many Jeep owners in Rockford. For them all to get together and do a charity where we can call social distance, and people could probably stay in their cars if they wanted to, it’s a great way to bring the community together and tie in Gigi’s as well.”

