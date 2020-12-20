Rockford man arrested in connection to a burglary at Miss Jill’s Slots.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday officers from Rockford and Loves Park along with Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3900 block of West Riverside Boulevard for suspicious activity. Officers saw a man smash the front door of Miss Jill’s Slots and go inside. The Suspect ran away from the business and was later found and taken to jail.

The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Jason Spence. He faces charges of Burglary and Possession of Burglary tools.

If you have any other information contact RPD or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

