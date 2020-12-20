Advertisement

Rockford man arrested in connection to a burglary at Miss Jill’s Slots.

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday officers from Rockford and Loves Park along with Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3900 block of West Riverside Boulevard for suspicious activity. Officers saw a man smash the front door of Miss Jill’s Slots and go inside. The Suspect ran away from the business and was later found and taken to jail.

The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Jason Spence. He faces charges of Burglary and Possession of Burglary tools.

If you have any other information contact RPD or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Rockford
On Dec. 16, 2020, East State Street eastbound was closed from Bell School Road to Buckley Drive...
Freeport woman identified as pedestrian killed by car in Rockford
Indoor dining complaints
Complaints lead to closures, local restaurant owners plea for level playing field
Rockford police tell 23 News a man is dead following a motorcycle accident.
Coroner identifies man killed in November car, motorcycle crash in Rockford

Latest News

A slick commute's possible Monday morning, though the workweek, for the most part, is to start...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 12/20/2020
Cars traveling on Fifth Street.
Snow removal companies struggle through this mild December
Sitting on Santa lap for a holiday picture wasn’t in the cards this season, but that didn’t...
Families take a Christmas photo with Lockwood’s holiday horse
Two Freeport organizations came together this weekend to provide a sweet treat and get some...
Freeport organizations host fundraising event to promote animal adoption