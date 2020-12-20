Paws hosts 12 hour adoption event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Instead of the 12 days of Christmas, at Cherryvale Mall, it was 12 hours of Paws, where the humane society welcomed customers in, and they welcomed furry friends into a forever home.

From 9 in the morning until 9 in the evening adoptions were wide open at paws. At noon the business hosted a Facebook live to show viewers what animals were available to adopt. Those with the organization say the screening process at paws is extensive to ensure each pet meets its forever family.

“We didn’t have nearly the volume of kittens left they had already been adopted and most people are looking for Christmas kittens and we are very particular about our adopters so we screen pretty hard on making sure these cats and dogs go to a forever home,” Executive Director Sue Golan said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.