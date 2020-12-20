One person suffers life-threatening injuries after Broadway shooting.
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating an area of Broadway for a Sunday shooting.
Before 2 p.m. Sunday Rockford police were called to the 1,000 block of Boardway for shots fired. When they arrived they located one victim and transported them to a local hospital with life- threatening injuries. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Police ask you to avoid the area over the next few hours and if you have any information called RPD or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.
