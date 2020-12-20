Mild first, then cold for Christmas with still a chance for White Christmas in the works

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air very mild for December is heading our way for the beginning of the week before changes arrive just in time for the Christmas holiday. One thing that is also on our radar are the White Christmas chances. Don’t lose hope yet because those chances aren’t dead just yet.

The mild December weather will continue until a big change takes place Wednesday night into Christmas Eve. Sunday looks good with clearing skies and seasonably mild temperatures. Monday is the main timeframe of interest for early in the week, with a fast moving system possibly bringing a period of snow from the pre-dawn hours to a few hours past daybreak. We continue to watch the potential for some light snow accumulations and potential slippery travel.

In the wake of the system, Monday afternoon will be blustery, which will add chill to otherwise above normal temperatures which will be in the lower 40s but feeling a good 10 degrees colder. Tuesday into Wednesday will be mild with forecast highs in the upper 40s and both days calling for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Then the sharp change to colder will occur into Christmas Eve and Day.

A big dip in the jet stream will bring a blast of cold Canadian air into the Midwest. This will drop our temperatures to below normal for both Christmas Eve and Day with forecast highs in the 20s. The big question is whether the pattern change will be accompanied by any snow, which is possible but highly uncertain at this range.

One of the longer range computer forecast models, the European model is giving most of the Stateline measurable snow with a system Wednesday that will stay on the ground for a White Christmas. However, the American GFS model is giving our region a bit over a dusting with that Wednesday system.

Because we don’t have any forecast model agreement, a White Christmas is still not guaranteed at this point in time. As we go into the days ahead, the models should come into more of an agreement with what will occur midweek. Continue to stay tuned for the latest forecast updates.

