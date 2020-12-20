IceHogs collect more than 1,690 teddy bears at drive-thru event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Normally, hundreds of stuffed animals would rain down onto the ice during the IceHogs’ annual “Teddy Bear Toss” night. That game is held in December just before the holidays. But, with the Hogs season currently on hold, the team got creative and found another way to hold its annual event.

On Saturday, vehicles made their way into the BMO Harris Bank Center for a 3-hour drive-thru collection. Fans could either stay in their cars or “toss” them into the goal that was setup to pile up the plush toys.

“Obviously the first goal, the teddy bears start coming,” said IceHogs head coach Derek King. “And we distribute them to the kids that may be a little less fortunate than the rest of us. It gives them something to look forward to, getting that teddy bear at Christmas time. These cars keep piling in and it’s just such a good cause.”

The team said more than 1,690 stuffed animals were donated during the event.

Thank you for joining us at our drive-thru #TeddyBearToss and Winter Clothing Drive presented by Lawncare By Walter. Over 1,690 stuffed toys and seven full bins of clothing items were donated! #bestfans pic.twitter.com/M3BdFmzONZ — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) December 19, 2020

The IceHogs also collected winter clothing, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens at the event. Those items will be donated to Miss Carly’s Place.

Since it’s inception, the team has donated more than 43,000 stuffed animals to local organizations.

