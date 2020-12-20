Advertisement

GiGi’s Playhouse hosts drive-thru meeting with Santa

With help from Rockford Police and Meijer Santa visited with families.
With help from Rockford Police and Meijer Santa visited with families.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a little help from the Rockford Police Department and Meijer Saint Nick himself met with some families at GiGis Playhouse in Machesney Park.

The event was a drive-thru meeting with Santa Claus, where 30 families received gift cards to shop ‘til they drop at the retailer. Police officers also made a special appearance to make up for not being able to hold its traditional Holidays and Heroes event.

“Being able to come here and see the normal joy and excitement that they have when they are coming into the playhouse being able to see that today and knowing that they’re going to see Santa to boot really makes it a special day for them,” Executive Director Karen Carlson

