Freeport organizations host fundraising event to promote animal adoption

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Freeport organizations came together this weekend to provide a sweet treat and get some furry friends adopted.

Run-A-Muc Acres donates 500 dozens of donuts to Friends Forever Humane Society in Freeport for its “Donuts for Doggies” fundraisers. The shelter relies on community support to beagle to continue adopting dogs out in the area. The pandemics hit them pretty hard so volunteers got creative by serving a dozen donuts for $10 with 90% of the money going towards Friends Forever.

“It’s all by the community helping us and this year has been bad. We haven’t had a lot of our fundraisers because of COVID and we don’t want to put our community in jeopardy so we have been coming up with fun ideas we can do,” said Dana Neppi, Friends Forever volunteer.

The fundraiser was COVID-19 friendly by making it a drive-thru event at the humane society.

