Families take a Christmas photo with Lockwood’s holiday horse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sitting on Santa lap for a holiday picture wasn’t in the cards this season, but that didn’t stop families from taking that perfect holiday card picture.

Dozens of families made their way to Lockwood Park to meet some holiday horses and get that picture perfect moment captured on camera. Program and Animal Coordinator Nicole Cabe says she’s happy to provide families a fun and safe way to create a memorable moment while also having the chance to meet Lockwood’s horses.

“Horses are just fascinating and they are so gentle. They are big but they are gentle and you can form a connection with them and I think kids are really drawn to them along with adults,” Cabe said.

Lockwood Park also offers holiday wagon rides through the end of the month and will have its next luminary walk on Jan. 22.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.