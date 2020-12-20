Advertisement

2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US preparing to ship out

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — Workers on Sunday began packaging shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S., a desperately needed boost to efforts to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Employees at a factory in the Memphis area were boxing up the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.

Later Sunday, an expert committee will debate who should be next in line for early doses of the Moderna vaccine and a similar one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech. Pfizer’s shots were first shipped out a week ago and started being used the next day, kicking off the nation’s biggest vaccination drive.

Public health experts say the shots — and others in the pipeline — are the only way to stop a virus that has been spreading wildly. Nationwide, more than 219,000 people per day on average test positive for the virus, which has killed more than 314,000 in the U.S. and nearly 1.7 million worldwide.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots shipped so far and going out over the next few weeks are nearly all going to health care workers and residents of long-term care homes, based on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

That panel meets Sunday to debate who should get the doses available after those early shots are given.

There won’t be enough shots for the general population until spring, so doses will be rationed at least for the next several months.

The panel members are leaning toward putting “essential workers” next in line, because people like bus drivers, grocery store clerks and others are the ones getting infected most often. But other experts say people 65 and older should be next, along with people with certain medical conditions, because those are the Americans who are dying at the highest rates.

The expert panel’s advice is almost always endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No matter what the CDC says, there will be differences from state to state, because their health departments have different ideas about who should be closer to the front of the line.

Both the new Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech shot require two doses several weeks apart. The second dose must be from the same company as the first. Both vaccines appeared safe and strongly protective in large, still unfinished studies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Rockford
On Dec. 16, 2020, East State Street eastbound was closed from Bell School Road to Buckley Drive...
Freeport woman identified as pedestrian killed by car in Rockford
Indoor dining complaints
Complaints lead to closures, local restaurant owners plea for level playing field
Rockford police tell 23 News a man is dead following a motorcycle accident.
Coroner identifies man killed in November car, motorcycle crash in Rockford

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on virus aid bill
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital
FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium...
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000