Salvation Army Toy Drive

Supporting Hundreds of Kids in the Freeport Community
The Toy Shop through the Salvation Army is open.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Toy Shop through the Salvation Army is open for business and providing gift options for it’s community.

Officials with the Freeport Salvation Army are operating a toy shop that can help parents pick out low cost gifts for their whole families. Officials report more than 600 kids will receive toys. The event required early registration and the team at the Salvation Army asks that you adhere to your scheduled time.

