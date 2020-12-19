Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We can’t survive without the indoor dining,” said The Filling Station restaurant owner, John Scanlan.

John Scanlan owns The Filling Station in Rockford where people have met for pizza and sang karaoke since 1985. But he said he got tired of paying what he calls high taxes, the state’s accelerated pensions and poor economic standing.

“It’s so expensive to live in Illinois, you can’t afford it anymore,” Scanlan said.

Scanlan closed his doors in November when we moved back to Stage 3 of Governor Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” COVID-19 plan. Since then, he started forming plans to move south where he says restrictions are less rigid and business costs are more manageable.

“I closed up, but I’m not giving up. I’m tired ofU it. I’m going to leave Illinois and go to another state who appreciates someone like me.”

According to the census, Illinois’ population is on a steady decline. From 2014-2018, an estimated 1.6 million people left to live in other states.

“Some people leave because of the climate, some people leave because of housing opportunities, some people leave because of job opportunities,” said City of Rockford Chief of Staff, Wester Wuori.

Wuori said Illinois has many appealing qualities, it just needs to repair what’s broken.

“If we can turn our economy and we can turn around some of these issues with the pensions and the taxes, we are sitting in a great spot,” said Wuori.

