Advertisement

Local vendors ready to sell their products at last Cider N’ Cinnamon of the season

Retailers anticipate a busy shopping weekend with Christmas just one week away.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -This Saturday Edgebrook Shopping Plaza will host its final Cider N’ Cinnamon event where 37 locally owned businesses will get a chance to show off their products.

Jackie Turbot sells more than 50 different kinds of soap, and says she’s grateful to put her products in front of customers this Saturday at Edgebrook Shopping Plaza.

“I haven’t worked since March, so just to have the opportunity to come and display and once again see customers that’s been a really nice thing,” said Turbot.

With Christmas around the corner managers predict a busy shopping weekend.

“We’re anticipating a really good traffic flow to come out and find unique hand crafted items from one of 37 vendors that we have here,” said Edgebrook Shopping Plaza Marketing Coordinator Sandy Dingus.

Jane Femminella sells all natural dog treats, and says shopping local is something she not only encourages, but incorporates into her business too.

“I support a lot of local within our store and that helps the local economy during this holiday season,” said Femminella.

Owners say the pandemic makes selling their product tough, but events like these are a big help.

“It’s wonderful because otherwise we wouldn’t have any craft shows this year and pop up events and this is the only one this year so we’ve really enjoyed it,” said Loving on you so creations owner Geri Swartz.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indoor dining complaints
Complaints lead to closures, local restaurant owners plea for level playing field
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Rockford
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Panino's Restaurant
Rockford restaurant doing well during pandemic

Latest News

The Toy Shop through the Salvation Army is open.
Salvation Army Toy Drive
Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois
Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
One restaurant owner packs up and heads south
Mercyhealth
Mercyhealth vaccinates more than 1,900 health care workers