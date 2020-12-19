Local vendors ready to sell their products at last Cider N’ Cinnamon of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -This Saturday Edgebrook Shopping Plaza will host its final Cider N’ Cinnamon event where 37 locally owned businesses will get a chance to show off their products.

Jackie Turbot sells more than 50 different kinds of soap, and says she’s grateful to put her products in front of customers this Saturday at Edgebrook Shopping Plaza.

“I haven’t worked since March, so just to have the opportunity to come and display and once again see customers that’s been a really nice thing,” said Turbot.

With Christmas around the corner managers predict a busy shopping weekend.

“We’re anticipating a really good traffic flow to come out and find unique hand crafted items from one of 37 vendors that we have here,” said Edgebrook Shopping Plaza Marketing Coordinator Sandy Dingus.

Jane Femminella sells all natural dog treats, and says shopping local is something she not only encourages, but incorporates into her business too.

“I support a lot of local within our store and that helps the local economy during this holiday season,” said Femminella.

Owners say the pandemic makes selling their product tough, but events like these are a big help.

“It’s wonderful because otherwise we wouldn’t have any craft shows this year and pop up events and this is the only one this year so we’ve really enjoyed it,” said Loving on you so creations owner Geri Swartz.

