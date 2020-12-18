Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 226 COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 10.5 percent.
Winnebago County COVID-19 Media Update 9-28
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with three more deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 21,548 from 21,322 on Friday. The total deaths stand at 304 stemming from COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 301 on Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 10.5 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 125 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Monday’s report of 145.

