The Comeback Kids: Sarah-Eva Marchese

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders in downtown Rockford push revitalization, through the resurrection and repurposing of legacy building that’s provided a home for our next Comeback Kid’s startup. Sarah-Eva Marchese had an idea that soon bloomed and she knew coming home was the best option.

Floracracy and its roots took hold in 2013 during a very busy and emotional time in Marchese’s life.

“I was getting married, planning my wedding flowers when my grandmother got sick and I had to go take care of her. I was trying to use the language of flowers in my wedding to send thank you’s to everyone, which was proving very difficult. I thought there had to be an easier way to do this. 10 days later, she [my grandmother] died unexpectedly,” Marchese says.

Using that timeframe as a reference, she later developed a unique way to help people find the right away to express their feeling. All of that with custom-made flowers.

Marchese says, “There aren’t a lot of vehicles for doing that anymore. At a time where a lot of people who are lonely, who don’t know how to say things at key moments in our lives, the greatest thing we can do for each other is to communicate how much we love each other. Our vision is to make that possible.”

After getting the idea while living in San Diego and eventually moving to the Chicago Suburbs, that’s where Marchese began to realize that her idea becoming huge and reality. But the $26 billion a year floral industry can be a difficult place to make your mark. She felt her company needed to be different.

“If you go to any other website, you will see a list of premade arrangements and you pick between them. Then they may or may not deliver that on the other end for several reasons, with how the supply chain is modeled and the floral space. At a practical level, you don’t see any of that. You go through a process on our patent pending software the lets you create an arrangement, completely personable to that person,” Marchese says.

Buoyed by more than a million dollars from area investors, Floracracy opened in October. But Marchese says something still didn’t feel right.

“My sister talked to us about some data about Rockford and some of the unique talent that was here, I started listening and and doing research. I thought from a business standpoint, and a mom of small children trying to run a national start up, this move might make sense for us.”

She wanted a site that aligned with the vision for her company. Once in Rockford, she set up shop downtown inside the historic Talcott Building.

“We’re selling something that, It’s this connection, it’s this reaction, this memory and this feeling that someone’s done something for me that I never thought anyone would do. I knew that to create that, to foster that, to sustain that, as we scaled, I had to put our company in a place where for people, it was more than just a job. They believed in what we were doing.”

The startup is so far a success but Marchese says it’s just the beginning saying, “All these things that I might not be able to do in other cities, I can do here. and I’m supported by a community.”

