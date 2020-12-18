Statewide unemployment rate, jobs decline in Nov.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage point to 6.9 percent.

Nonfarm payrolls lost 20,000 jobs in November, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by IDES.

The October monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from -1,100 to +7,000 jobs. The October unemployment rate was revised upward from the preliminary report, from 6.8 percent to 7.4 percent.

The November payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflects activity for the week including the 12th. The BLS has published FAQs for the November payroll jobs and the unemployment rate.

The state’s unemployment rate was +0.2 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for November, which was 6.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was up +3.2 percentage points from a year ago when it was 3.7 percent.

In November, the three industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were: Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+6,500), Professional and Business Services (+5,300) and Construction (+2,300). The industry sectors that reported the largest payroll declines were: Leisure and Hospitality (-27,400), Manufacturing (-2,900) and Educational and Health Services (-2,000).

Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 412,600 jobs, with losses across all major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases were: Leisure and Hospitality (-153,900), Educational and Health Services (-57,100) and Government (-51,200). Illinois nonfarm payrolls were down 6.8 percent over-the-year as compared to the nation’s 6.1 percent over-the-year decline in November.

The number of unemployed workers decreased from the prior month, a 8.7 percent decline to 425,900 but was up 80.8 percent over the same month for the prior year. The labor force was down -2.4 percent over-the-month and down 4.6 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

In May, Gov. Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a new one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes Illinois Job Link, the state’s largest job search engine, which recently showed 49,114 posted resumes with 87,490 available jobs.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division are available here. Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here.

