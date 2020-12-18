Advertisement

South Beloit child pornographer sentenced to prison

Adrian C. Peters, 27 of South Beloit pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 12, 2019.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A South Beloit man was sentenced on Thursday to 26 years in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, on charges of producing child pornography.

Adrian C. Peters, 27 of South Beloit, pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 12, 2019. Peters admitted in a written plea agreement that from Oct. 2012 to Dec. 2014 he enticed seven victims, 14 to 17-years-old to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a recording of such conduct on computers that had been in interstate commerce.

Peters then transmitted some of the videos via the Internet. The victims were from Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Arizona. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the South Beloit Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The sentencing was announced on Thursday by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Love. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly presided over the case.

