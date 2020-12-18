Advertisement

Sen. Durbin gets COVID-19 vaccine

‘I trust our public health and medical experts’
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, on a probe of the FBI's Russia investigation.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued a statement after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Attending Physician of the Capitol notified all Members of Congress and staff that, consistent with Presidential Policy Directive, Congress and the Supreme Court – along with Executive Branch agencies – would be provided and encouraged administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to meet the requirements for continuity of government operations. Therefore, I received my first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination today. I trust our public health and medical experts and encourage everyone, in consultation with your personal physician, to do the same as the distribution process continues so we can collectively end this pandemic,” Sen. Durbin said on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

