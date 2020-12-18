Semi crashes into residence in Capron

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A semi crashed into a residence after driving on Highway 173 and Centerville Road in Capron Friday morning.

Capron emergency crews were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Crews believe the driver of the semi may have had a medical episode and lost concentration before the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, there were no reported injuries from inside the residence.

