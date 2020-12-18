Advertisement

Rockford library books going to West Middle School

The district and the program aims to help students set themselves on the right path and begin considering college options early.
The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both...
The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both located on the city’s west side.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Rockford Public Library consolidates to three branches, staff say the old books and shelves from the closing are going to help area children.

According to library staff, all of the old books and shelves are going to the YMCA Achiever Program, which will help West Middle School students with a new study space.

West Middle School has traditionally struggled academically. The district and the program aims to help students set themselves on the right path and begin considering college options early.

