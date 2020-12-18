Rockford City Market gets $15K anonymous donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Development Partnership received a matching donation of $15,000 from some anonymous donors in their efforts to raise funds to help with the shortfall from the 2020 season of the Rockford City Market.

“We are extremely grateful for the incredible generosity of these special friends of the Market as well as the many community members who have already donated,” Cathy McDermott, Executive Director of the RRDP said. “We encourage those who are able to contribute to the fundraising campaign so that we can reach our goal. Any amount is welcome and appreciated.”

The Rockford City Market has an initial goal of $50,000. This match could help meet or exceed the goal as it will double all donations up to $15,000. The total funds raised to date are $23,610.

To donate to Keep the Market Going, visit here or checks can be made payable to RRDP and mailed to RRDP, PO Box 4244, Rockford, IL 61110. RRDP is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.