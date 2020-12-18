Advertisement

Rock Valley College’s TechWorks Training Initiative offers Winnebago County inmates job skills training

(WIFR)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A new education initiative hopes to inspire change and teach new skills to our area’s prison system.

“We take a hopeless situation and we’re turning it into a very successful situation,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Partnering with Rock Valley College, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up to launch TechWorks Training Initiative, giving inmates hands-on training in machinery, as they prepare for life after incarceration.

“If you look at the history of Rockford, Rockford is and was very rich in the manufacturing business. So, we’re really thrilled to be able to give back to the community; Winnebago County, Rockford region and put them out with this skill set,” said Caruana.

Rock Valley College leaders say the 7 week program focuses on strengthening skills that can transform the lives of prisoners and their families, in hopes of curbing recidivism rates in the Rockford region.

“Success is contagious. And if we can help an individual experience success, then they are more likely to share that experience with their household,” said Dr. Howard Spearman, Rock Valley College President.

“This is about changing paradigms that could make this community stronger and also to increase the workforce talent that we have, which gives us the ability to recruit other businesses, which makes us stronger as a community,” said Christopher Lewis, RVC Vice President of Workforce Development.

Leaders of the program say they hope to get 56 inmates through the program in the first year, where they will get a certificate to enter into the machining industry.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Credit: Matt Reum
Police searching for missing Rockford man
E. State Street closed westbound from Bell School Rd to Buckley Dr.
Pedestrian killed after Rockford crash
Ill. Gov. JB Pritzker addresses the state regarding the latest with COVID-19
Pritzker: COVID-19 vaccinations doses promised to Ill. cut in half
Ezella Bennett
Rockford woman charged with battery to child

Latest News

Unemployment
Statewide unemployment rate, jobs decline in Nov.
Handcuffs
Rockford man arrested on domestic battery charges
Significant Warming Ahead
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 12/17/2020
A bottle of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
More Ill. hospitals get first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines