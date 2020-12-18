Retailers prepare for a busy weekend ahead of Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -This Saturday is usually the second busiest shopping day behind Black Friday, and with Christmas just 8 days away officials anticipate a steady flow of traffic.

Fred Zaka has the owned The Corner Store inside the CherryVale Mall for the last 16 years offering more than one thousand different types of candy for customers.

“We have giant gummy’s which you can’t find them anywhere along with Japanese and Mexican candy,” said The Corner Store Manager Dolores Moreno.

Besides a 27 lb. gummy bear Zaka also sells a variety of suckers and more than 180 different types of hot sauces. He says business has changed this year, but not in a bad way.

“Most of the customers are spending more money than before,” said Zaka. “We used to get maybe twice as many the number customers, but they spend less money.”

CherryVale Mall Marketing Director Melissa Cavanagh says despite the pandemic it’s nice to see people getting out.

“It’s very heartwarming this time of year to see the community coming together and still being able to come and shop in a safe and healthy environment,” said Cavanagh.

