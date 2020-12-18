Advertisement

New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Rockford

The location offers more than 12,000 square feet of amenities for drivers.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores(Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new truck stop in Rockford is welcoming drivers hitting the road during this busy time of year.

Love’s Travel Stop is now open off of Highway 20 and Illinois Route 2 in the Stateline. The location offers more than 12,000 square feet of amenities for drivers.

There are 88 parking spots for truckers and six diesel bays for people on the road. The space has facilities like laundry machines and showers for long-distance travelers. The new location includes a full restaurant and a coffee shop.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Credit: Matt Reum
Police searching for missing Rockford man
E. State Street closed westbound from Bell School Rd to Buckley Dr.
Pedestrian killed after Rockford crash
Ill. Gov. JB Pritzker addresses the state regarding the latest with COVID-19
Pritzker: COVID-19 vaccinations doses promised to Ill. cut in half
Ezella Bennett
Rockford woman charged with battery to child

Latest News

The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both...
Rockford library books going to West Middle School
Amazon
Amazon expands return policy
Rock Valley College’s TechWorks Training Initiative offers Winnebago County inmates job skills training
Unemployment
Statewide unemployment rate, jobs decline in Nov.