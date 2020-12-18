New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new truck stop in Rockford is welcoming drivers hitting the road during this busy time of year.

Love’s Travel Stop is now open off of Highway 20 and Illinois Route 2 in the Stateline. The location offers more than 12,000 square feet of amenities for drivers.

There are 88 parking spots for truckers and six diesel bays for people on the road. The space has facilities like laundry machines and showers for long-distance travelers. The new location includes a full restaurant and a coffee shop.

