Judge sends woman whose lies cost parents their children back behind bars

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman convicted of forging drug test results that caused parents to lose custody of their children will remain behind bars.

Brandy Murrah, sentenced to 15 years, returned to court Thursday in hopes the Dale County judge who handed down that punishment would reconsider.

She told Judge Williams Filmore she regrets what she did and apologized to the victims and Department of Human Resources, the state agency that contracted her services.

Dale County District Attorney opposed a lesser sentence, believing Murrah’s crimes are reprehensible. Her victims agree.

“It’s hard when your children get snatched away from you,” Jennifer Severs told WTVY last month. She lost custody of her three children for several months after a forged lab report incorrectly showed she had used methamphetamine and marijuana.

Furious, Judy McGinnis, Jennifer’s mother, tracked down the doctor whose name appeared on that paperwork. That’s when she learned that he had not tested the hair follicle sample. Meanwhile, Jennifer submitted a second sample through another lab, and it came back clean.

Her persistence led to an investigation that revealed what Murrah crimes.

After collecting samples, she never forwarded them for testing. Instead, she created false results and submitted those to DHR, an agency that relied on her firm, A and J Labs, for correct analysis.

It is believed Murrah owed for previous tests and the labs that tested samples she collected may have no longer been willing to extend her credit.

In another case, a reformed addict was also wronged. On the verge of reuniting with her children, test results submitted by Murrah wrongly showed Grace Faulk had relapsed.

Two civil suits have been filed against Murrah, who had previously been convicted of several felonies.

A DHR worker earlier testified that the agency had been unable to verify the number of false tests submitted, though McGinnis believes that number could be in the thousands.

Adams said he is pleased with the Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore’s decision to keep Murrah locked up.

She will be transported to an Alabama prison in the next few days.

