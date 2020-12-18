Advertisement

GiGi’s Playhouse in Rockford to host drive-thru Santa event

An email and Facebook post were sent out a few weeks ago encouraging playhouse families to enter a drawing for $100 gift cards from Meijer.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - GiGi’s Playhouse Rockford will host a “Drive Thru Santa” event at the playhouse on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

“We are trying to spread some Christmas cheer to Playhouse families with a little help from our friends at Meijer and the Rockford Police Department,” Executive Director Karen Carlson said. “For the past few years, Meijer has generously contributed thousands of dollars to allow about 30 participants from the Playhouse to shop with a Police Officer for our ‘Holidays and Heroes’ event,” Carlson continued. “COVID put a damper on our ability to do the full-scale event, but that didn’t stop Meijer from finding a way to make the Christmas season extra special for some of our participants.”

An email and Facebook post were sent out a few weeks ago encouraging playhouse families to enter a drawing for $100 gift cards from Meijer. Thirty names were drawn, the cards will be distributed by Santa at the drive-thru event on Saturday.

There will also be officers on hand from the Rockford Police Department to help distribute treat bags as well as books donated by local author Steve Cotone.

GiGi’s Playhouse Rockford serves about 375 individuals with Down Syndrome and their families across a five-county area. All services and programs are always 100 percent free for the lifetime of the participants, so community support is an essential component, according to organizers.

“COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into so many things this year, but the people who believe in our mission are still stepping up,” GiGi’s Board President Penny Wirtjes said. “We are so grateful for amazing community partners like Meijer and the Rockford Police Department.”

