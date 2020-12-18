Advertisement

Freeport woman identified as pedestrian killed by car in Rockford

The woman died at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center shortly after the crash.
On Dec. 16, 2020, East State Street eastbound was closed from Bell School Road to Buckley Drive...
On Dec. 16, 2020, East State Street eastbound was closed from Bell School Road to Buckley Drive after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and later died.
By Maggie Hradecky
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Danielle Copus, 41, of Freeport, died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in the 5700 block of East State Street.

Police say around 6 p.m., Copus was crossing East State Street near Sundae Drive when the vehicle crashed into her. She died later at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt and stayed on the scene until officers arrived. The crash is still under investigation.

