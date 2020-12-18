Freeport woman identified as pedestrian killed by car in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Danielle Copus, 41, of Freeport, died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in the 5700 block of East State Street.

Police say around 6 p.m., Copus was crossing East State Street near Sundae Drive when the vehicle crashed into her. She died later at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt and stayed on the scene until officers arrived. The crash is still under investigation.

