Freeport woman identified as pedestrian killed by car in Rockford
The woman died at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center shortly after the crash.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Danielle Copus, 41, of Freeport, died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in the 5700 block of East State Street.
Police say around 6 p.m., Copus was crossing East State Street near Sundae Drive when the vehicle crashed into her. She died later at a local hospital.
The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt and stayed on the scene until officers arrived. The crash is still under investigation.
