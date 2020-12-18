Advertisement

DHS employee charged with aggravated battery

On Dec. 17, after an investigation, the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office approved three felony charges.
Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police (Division of Internal Investigation conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of Demitri Davis, an employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services, Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon.

Davis, 34, has been charged with aggravated battery, abuse or criminal neglect of a long-term facility resident and official misconduct. On Aug. 24, the ISP, DII, was notified by the Office of the Inspector General of an allegation of abuse of a resident at the JMDC facility.

On Dec. 17, after an investigation, the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office approved three felony charges. Davis was taken into custody, without incident, and remains confined at the Lee County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.

“The Illinois State Police, Division of Internal Investigation investigates criminal wrongdoing committed by state employees at any of the various state facilities within Illinois.  The vulnerable residents at these facilities deserve to have a good quality of life, free of abuse allegations,” Colonel Jamal Simington said. “Dedicated Agents in this matter were able to investigate and identify alleged criminal misconduct and bring Davis to justice,” he concluded.

