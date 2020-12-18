Crash fatality data from 2019 released by NTHSA

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released the 2019 traffic fatality data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Traffic deaths decreased nationwide during 2019 in comparison to 2018, and alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in the country decreased to its lowest percentage since 1982, when NHTSA started reporting alcohol data.

There were 36,096 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2019. This represents a decrease of 739, down 2 percent, from the reported 36,835 fatalities in 2018, even though vehicle miles traveled increased by 0.8 percent. As a result, the fatality rate for 2019 was 1.10 fatalities per 100 million VMT – the lowest rate since 2014, and down from 1.14 fatalities per 100 million VMT in 2018.

To see the full data report for Illinois and other states, click here.

The 2019 fatality data comes in the context of increased risky driving behaviors during the 2020 public health emergency. Today, NHTSA issued a special supplementary report for the first half of 2020 on monthly traffic fatalities and fatality rates by various subcategories such as age, land use, and roadway function class, as compared to 2019.

While the number of traffic fatalities during April to June 2020 were projected to decrease, there is a projected increase in the proportion of fatalities that occurred in rural areas, among younger people 16 to 24 years old, with risky drivers, in rollovers and ejections, and among occupants of older vehicles, of 10 or more years. The elevated total fatality rate is strongly driven by the higher fatality rates on rural local/collector, arterial, and interstate roadways during the first half of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.