Coroner identifies man killed in November car, motorcycle crash in Rockford

The crash happened at Newburg Road and Phelps Avenue.
Rockford police tell 23 News a man is dead following a motorcycle accident.
Rockford police tell 23 News a man is dead following a motorcycle accident.
By Maggie Hradecky
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says the man killed in a November 21 car versus motorcycle crash in Rockford is 49-year-old Adam Blau of Elgin.

Investigators say Blau was traveling west on Newburg Road when his motorcycle collided with a car going in the opposition direction and trying to turn onto Phelps Avenue.

Blau died on the scene of what the coroner’s office calls “blunt force injuries.” The driver of the car wasn’t seriously hurt.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

