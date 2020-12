ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies for Friday with south winds picking to 10 - 20 MPH. Highs will top out around the 40 degree mark. Slight chance for drizzle or light snow tonight after 3 AM. Lows will remain it the mid 30′s. Cloudy for Saturday with highs around 40 again. Sunday we could get some sunshine by afternoon with a high of 37.

