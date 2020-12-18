Advertisement

Boone Co. COVID-19 positivity rate down to 13.4%, 4 new deaths

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 13.4 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 4,700 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 23 cases and four deaths were reported Friday.

There have been 54 total deaths in the county from COVID-19. The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 13.4 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indoor dining complaints
Complaints lead to closures, local restaurant owners plea for level playing field
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Rockford
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Panino's Restaurant
Rockford restaurant doing well during pandemic

Latest News

Freezing drizzle possible in spots overnight
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 12/18/2020
Sarah-Eva Marchese operates Floracracy out of the historic Talcott Building in downtown...
The Comeback Kids: Sarah-Eva Marchese
Illinois State Police
DHS employee charged with aggravated battery
Belvidere School District 100 superintendent to submit plans for return to school