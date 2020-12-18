Boone Co. COVID-19 positivity rate down to 13.4%, 4 new deaths

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 4,700 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 23 cases and four deaths were reported Friday.

There have been 54 total deaths in the county from COVID-19. The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 13.4 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

