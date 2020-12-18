Belvidere School District 100 superintendent to submit plans for return to school

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Woestman, Superintendent of Belvidere School District 100, announced he will submit plans to the school board on Monday for a return to school in January.

“District 100 Families,

I hope you are enjoying this time of year with your loved ones.

I am submitting plans to the school board this Monday for a return to school in January. I will be proposing multiple options to the board for consideration. You can see an overview of the proposals by clicking here (https://docs.google.com/.../2PACX.../pub...). As has been the case all year, a proposal to the board does not guarantee that in-person options will be available. It means the options will be discussed and voted on at Monday’s board meeting. The earliest date for a return to in-person learning is likely the week of January 18th. This gives us 2 weeks after the holiday break to monitor the community spread rate and marks the end of the first semester.

Illinois requires districts to offer remote learning for the entire school year, even when schools return to in-person learning. If the board approves an in-person plan, families can still choose to stay in remote learning.

The clearest way for the district to return to in-person learning as fast as possible is to have a lower community spread rate. The community spread rate impacts our ability to have teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, and other adults needed in the school for in-person learning. Please follow current local, state, and national guidelines regarding healthy behaviors through the winter break, including wearing masks in public, social distancing when out, and keeping gatherings to the sizes recommended by state guidelines (in most cases 10 or less).

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Dr. Woestman”

