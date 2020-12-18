Advertisement

Amazon expands return policy

There are bound to be wrong sizes and duplicate toys under the tree.
Amazon
Amazon(Amazon.com/MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With millions choosing to shop online for the holidays, there are bound to be wrong sizes and duplicate toys under the tree.

That is exactly why one global marketplace is trying to streamline its return policy.

Officials at Amazon say that this year, you will have plenty of time to make your returns with an expanded return window. Most items will be returnable until as late as Jan. 31.

A new return option even allows you to make your returns without a box or return label at Amazon distribution centers and Whole Foods locations.

“You simply take the item to the store and a helpful associate will package that up for you and process your return that is all you have to do,” Av Zammit, Amazon spokesperson said.

