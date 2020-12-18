A chance for freezing drizzle overnight while mild air sticks around until Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford hit 40 degrees for a high temperature Friday, another day with above normal temperatures and there are more of those to go around into next week. But there is a chance for some patchy spots to see some rain or snow showers, some rain showers that can freeze upon contact.

A period of primarily drizzle is likely late tonight and on Saturday as a weak weather disturbance shifts across the area. Some of this drizzle could freeze so just be aware if you will be out late Friday night or early Saturday but overall, not a widespread concern. Temperatures near 40 degrees for highs Saturday with the precipitation chances ending in the morning and the overcast skies sticking around for the remainder of Saturday.

Quiet weather is expected Sunday with some clearing skies before another quick moving weather system could produce another period of rain and/or snow on Monday. It’s also during this time period that you can expect the above normal temperatures to continue. Highs in the lower 40s are in the forecast through Monday with even upper 40s with sunshine in the forecast Tuesday, which will by far be the nicest day of the next week.

But of course there are some changes that follow. A big dip in the jet stream late Wednesday into Thursday will bring a big blast of Arctic air to the region for Thursday and Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The forecast calls for highs in the teens on Christmas Eve and in the lower 20s on Christmas Day. Expect overnight lows in the single digits to, at times feeling at or below zero especially Christmas Eve night. These are temperatures nearly 12 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

There is still a chance for a White Christmas, albeit a small chance still. This is in place because we still have a few chances before Christmas to see some snowflakes that have the potential to accumulate. However with temperatures in the 40s up until the holiday, most of that will melt very quick.

