$752K awarded in ‘Back to Books’ grants statewide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $752,835 in “Back to Books” grants to 187 Illinois libraries for fiction and nonfiction books.

Belvidere Ida Public Library received $3,500, Forreston Public Library got $3,500 and Rochelle Township High School District # 212 will get $4,900.

“It is important that our libraries have access to a diverse collection of books available for knowledge and enjoyment,” White said. “These grants are a great way for libraries to encourage reading and get more people to utilize their local library.”

Libraries submitted applications specifying the types of books that were needed.

Requests included:

· Building collections in women’s studies and sociology.

· New materials in science, technology, engineering and math(STEM).

· Cultural, geographical and travel books.

· Spanish-language fiction and nonfiction books and audiobooks.

· Large-print books for senior citizens on topics related to retirement such as health, hobbies, finances and technology.

· Biographies and books on local, state, national and world history.

· E-books to support remote learning.

· Award-winning books such as Caldecott and Illinois Reads titles.

· Do-it-yourself projects, hobbies and craftsmanship subjects.

Awards ranged from $465 to $4,900 per library and were made possible by federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, according to White.

