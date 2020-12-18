Advertisement

20 years of J.R. Sullivan’s Hometown Holiday now online

J. R. Sullivan, founder of the former New American Theater, produced Hometown Holiday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twenty years of music, songs, comedy, stories and sketches from J. R. Sullivan’s Hometown Holiday will be available online here or here.

Hometown Holiday, a seasonal variety show entertained Rockford audiences for 25 years before its final curtain last December in the J. R. Sullivan Theater of the Nordlof Center. J. R. Sullivan, founder of the former New American Theater, produced Hometown Holiday.

The clips feature performances by actors, singers and musicians who starred in the popular holiday show. Among them are former Rockford resident and Chicago theater star, E. Faye Butler, Linda Abronski, Stephen F. Vrtol, Miles Nielsen, Holland Zander, Megon McDonough, Marcella Rose Sciotto, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Jeff Christian and others.

“Hometown Holiday has been nothing less than a joy to prepare and perform every year since our first show in 1994,” Sullivan said. “Rockford is my hometown. Rockford gave me my start in theater, and Hometown Holiday was a way for me to give thanks to Rockford every holiday season.”

This year, Hometown Holiday, Inc. is establishing a scholarship fund which will provide an annual monetary award for Rockford area theater and music students. The first scholarship will be awarded in 2021.

The many members of Hometown Holiday audiences of the past 25 years may contribute to the fund here.

