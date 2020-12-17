Winnebago Co. adds 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with four more deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 21,322 from 21,238 on Wednesday. The total deaths stand at 301 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 297 on Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 11.2 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 125 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Monday’s report of 145.

