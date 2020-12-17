Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 160 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

This brings the total number of cases to 21,238 from 21,078 on Tuesday.
Voters trending towards rejecting executive form of government
Voters trending towards rejecting executive form of government(Winnebago County)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with four more deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 21,238 from 21,078 on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 297 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 293 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 11.7 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 145 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Thursday’s report of 148.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
One hospitalized after hay bale falls onto truck in Winnebago Co.
"He doesn't know me doesn't know my daughter doesn't know the family but took the time to care...
USPS worker saves Rockton girl’s Christmas surprise

Latest News

The Rockford Park District announces a number of new winter activities to help keep the...
Rockford Park District announces new winter activities
COVID-19 cases rise
IDPH: 7,123 new cases of COVID-19, 146 more deaths
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multimillion dollar donations to local non-profits
Clouds to dominate for several days, though milder temperature trend still on track
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/16/2020