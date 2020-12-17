WCHD breaks down vaccine distribution plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 vaccine is here, and certain people are receiving doses of the vaccine, and the Winnebago County Health Department has a plan for who will get the vaccine in certain stages.

“This is a great day and opportunity but it’s going to be a long process to get everyone vaccinated,” Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said.

A process Dr. Martell says the health department is ready for.

“I’ll take it as soon as I’m within the phase to take it,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

The mayor will have to wait to get his dose, first up in phase 1A front line health care workers.

“The initial privatization are those health care providers on the front lines in the health care systems,” Martell said.

In phase 1B, those over 65 in nursing homes and long term care facilities get the vaccine along with adults with certain pre-existing conditions.

Essential workers outside of health care and anyone that could be at a moderately higher risk make up phase 2.

Next up in phase 3 are adults under 64 that did not receive a dose in phase one or two, the health department will look at zip codes that are a higher risk to determine the order of doses.

In phase 4 everyone in Winnebago County can get a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about each phase click here.

Dr. Martell says we will get there but it will take time.

“Please know that all adults who want a vaccine will have access in 2021,” Martell said.

The IDPH will keep a certain percentage of available doses until the health care workers in phase one receive both necessary doses.

“Why not just go ahead and vaccinate everyone is that there is a certain percentage of hold it at the state level to ensure that we’re able to deliver that second dose,” Martell said.

Martell is hopeful more vaccinations will be approved by the FDA.

“As more and more of these vaccines become available we have more and more options about getting that out to the public,” Martell said.

