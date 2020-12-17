Advertisement

Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class

Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A 17-year-old Laredo girl is dead after a truck plowed into her family’s home as she was taking an online class.

A vigil is planned Thursday night in Laredo for Aramis Mora.

She was using a computer in a bedroom Monday night when the truck struck the house.

Authorities think the driver suffered a medical emergency before the accident, KGNS in Laredo reported.

