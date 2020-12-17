Sunshine to remain noticeably absent, though milder temperature regime still on track

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It hasn’t been the prettiest week thus far, with clouds stubbornly persisting just about all week long. Still, it’s hard to muster too many complaints about our temperatures. Just two of December’s first 16 days have registered below normal temperatures, and it’s unlikely any of the next seven days will do so either. This, despite cloudiness expected to again dominate our skies for most of the day Thursday.

While not a foregone conclusion, there remains the possibility that mixed sunshine could emerge as we reach the late stages of the day. Temperatures will reach the middle 30s Thursday, perhaps a touch higher should the sun break out earlier in the afternoon.

Another day of cloudiness is ahead of us Friday, but southwesterly winds will blow, and will do so with gusto, allowing our temperatures to surge into the 40s.

It’s to be the first of several days of warmth, that in the end could produce a stretch of six 40°+ days in succession.

The warmth won’t last forever, though. Computer models are unanimous in advertising a short-term, but bitter arctic blast toward Christmas Eve.

The prospects for a White Christmas here have for days been tenuous at best. That remains the case, however it’s not to be written off entirely. Ahead of the arctic intrusion, the development of a low pressure system, appears likely to occur on the front side of the cold air. This Alberta Clipper’s one worth monitoring, as it represents really the only chance of a White Christmas occurring here.

As things appear at the moment, current forecasts send the bulk of the system’s snow to our north across Wisconsin, and may only clip our area. Furthermore, a more northerly track brings precipitation type into question, as it favors milder temperatures and, thus, a possible rain/snow mix. There’s still time to monitor the evolution of that system, and that we will, as a more southerly track would increase the chances for a White Christmas some. At this point, though, our White Christmas chances are unchanged at 20%.

A White Christmas is far more likely to occur over the Northeastern U.S. where snow’s burying large sections of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and eventually New England with a foot or more of snow. Meanwhile, here at home, snow’s been lacking to say the least, while more unlikely locales such as Columbus, Tulsa, Omaha, Oklahoma City, and Amarillo have all enjoyed more snowfall thus far than in Rockford.

