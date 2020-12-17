Advertisement

State champion wrestler Wenzel signs with Air Force Academy

By Mike Buda
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Division I talent runs through the veins of Dakota wrestling and Andrew Wenzel became the latest Indians athlete to make the jump.

The senior wrestler signed with the Air Force Academy as a small signing ceremony with friends and family on Wednesday.

Wenzel sais he chose the Falcons because he was very impressed by their athletes who are academically and athletically driven.

After winning a state title his sophomore season and a runner-up medal last year, Wenzel says he is only one in a long line of Dakota greats.

“Lucky for me, I grew up with a bunch of other athletes that went to Division I,” said Wenzel. “I grew up watching Josh Alber and Carver James and JJ Wolfe so I saw what they did and the work that they put in to get where they wanted to be. I knew that I had to put that same time and effort into the sport to get the results I wanted.”

