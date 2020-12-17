Advertisement

Snow Park at Alpine Hills to open soon in Rockford

The park is located at 4402 Larson Ave. in Rockford.
Snow Park at Alpine Hills had closed for the season
Snow Park at Alpine Hills had closed for the season(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Snow Park at Alpine Hills will be opening soon for the 2020-21 season.

The snow park made the announcement on their website on Thursday afternoon. The updated hours of operation once the park opens are listed below:

  • Thursday - Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

“We are currently making snow at the park,” according to the announcement.

The park is located at 4402 Larson Ave. in Rockford.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Credit: Matt Reum
Police searching for missing Rockford man
E. State Street closed westbound from Bell School Rd to Buckley Dr.
Pedestrian killed after Rockford crash
Ezella Bennett
Rockford woman charged with battery to child
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021

Latest News

J. Hanley
Man cleared of 2018 murder, state’s attorney J. Hanley says
Indoor dining complaints
Complaints lead to closures, local restaurant owners plea for level playing field
Idaho Department of Correction announced a third inmate has died of COVID-19 following a...
Additional 42 cases of COVID-19 at Rock Co. Jail
The Covid-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
IDPH: 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 181 more deaths