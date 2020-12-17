Snow Park at Alpine Hills to open soon in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Snow Park at Alpine Hills will be opening soon for the 2020-21 season.

The snow park made the announcement on their website on Thursday afternoon. The updated hours of operation once the park opens are listed below:

Thursday - Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

“We are currently making snow at the park,” according to the announcement.

The park is located at 4402 Larson Ave. in Rockford.

