Snow Park at Alpine Hills to open soon in Rockford
The park is located at 4402 Larson Ave. in Rockford.
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Snow Park at Alpine Hills will be opening soon for the 2020-21 season.
The snow park made the announcement on their website on Thursday afternoon. The updated hours of operation once the park opens are listed below:
- Thursday - Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
“We are currently making snow at the park,” according to the announcement.
The park is located at 4402 Larson Ave. in Rockford.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.