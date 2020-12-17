Advertisement

Rockford religious leaders share their views on the COVID-19 vaccine

Health care facilities are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccines(WTAP)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the first round of vaccines for the coronavirus now in the Stateline, some community members look to area religious leaders for guidance.

“A lot of our family members, or friends. They left us,” said Baba Ji, President of the Sikh Temple in Rockford.

JI says he believes in the scientists who created the COVID-19 vaccine and the government that supported their work.

“The discovery of the COVID-19 vaccine is fantastic, it’s mind blowing. They did hard work for us to protect our lives,” Ji said.

Ji says his community is educated about the vaccine,they’ve discussed it and that’s created optimism for 2021.

“Everybody is thinking, the new world, the new life, we will be safe, we are in safe hands,” Ji said.

“Some people worry, some people are excited but we want them to be realistic,” said Mustafa Abdall, Muslim Association of Greater Rockford PR Chair.

Abdall says the Islamic faith has always believed in research backed by evidence.

“Whatever the scientist supports and approves we support completely,” Abdall said.

Abdall says the pandemic changed the way Muslims celebrated Ramadan.

“Eacj day of one month we have a big festival with a lot of food and it’s a very social dinner. This year it was canceled,” Abdall said.

Congregation members stopped their regular prayer gatherings, which they did five times a day.

“Now due to COVID-19 we only have two prayers,” Abdall said.

Abdall says now that the vaccine is here, there is more optimism for the future.

“We hope next year will be better,” Abdall said.

Abdall invites everyone to take part in a Muslim Association Of Greater Rockford Facebook live event on Sunday night, where several doctors will speak about the vaccine.

