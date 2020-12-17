Pedestrian seriously injured after Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Sundae Drive in Rockford Wednesday night.

The woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

E. State Street is closed westbound from Bell School Road to Buckley Drive as of 6:08 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

One vehicle was involved in the crash and shoes can be seen in the roadway. Five police officers are on scene.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

